Puerto deseado

The seasoned captain of a fishing boat along with his crew of thirty men resist their ninth month on board in the icy waters of the Argentinian South Atlantic Ocean. This will be the very last adventure for the captain, that in which he confronts his forty-year-long past at sea with his coming future: finally, life on the mainland with his family in Galicia (Spain). But, for this last voyage, his daughter, the Director, will also embark to try and find the Captain, who has always been an absent father. An intense adventure drama full of silences covering truths and gazes in search of answers.