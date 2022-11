Not Available

“Puffin Patrol” takes viewers into the world of the Atlantic puffin. Travel to remote locations where the puffin’s unique migration patterns and feeding habits are being studied. See where puffin populations are at risk and meet the biologists who study the bird’s greatest stressors. Follow the people of Witless Bay, Newfoundland as they rescue lost and confused pufflings from the roadside and see how this simple task teaches us about environment.