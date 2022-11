Not Available

Pugaippadam (English: Photograph) is a 2010 Indian Tamil-language memoir-drama film written and directed by newcomer Rajesh Lingam, starring Priya Anand of Vaamanan fame along with 6 newcomers, namely Amjad, Harish, Sivam, Nandha, Mrinalini and Yamini, in lead roles. The film was released on 1 January 2010