Pugilatori

From the middle of an amateur boxing match to its dramatic technical knock-out, the camera follows the quick ballet of the boxers. The action is followed by a variety of spectators, some wild and vociferous, some suffering in silence form what they see; men and women, poor and rich... Then, one sees the amateurs next day, as they work in their true professions, mostly humble ones: street-sweepers, butchers... The end is the beginning: the training, and the warming up until another boxer goes up a spiral metal staircase to another match in another derelict boxing arena.