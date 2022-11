Not Available

After taking over Hotel Arjuna, Danny is getting busy making Tiara lonely. Tiara gets annoyed when her grandmother tried to control her movements because her grandmother is worried that Tiara would get miscarriage for the second time. Feeling dissapointed, Tiara ran away from the village. While Kak Sue is busy taking orders but could not afford to complete it during the promised period. Meanwhile, Pali got mentally ill after his parents passed away.