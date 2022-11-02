Not Available

Major Jaidev Rajvansh (Anil Kapoor) and his fellow officer Hussein (Om Puri) manage to rescue a leading politician as well as capture his kidnapper, Abhrush (Danny Denzongpa). The terrorist has been wanted for years and he is finally captured by the two officers. Jai returns to a joyous welcome, and is declared a national hero. He takes a break from the army and returns to his hometown. There he meets his childhood friend Anjali (Madhuri Dixit) who has always harboured love for Jai. Anjali is determined to make sure she and Jai stay together 24/7. At a party, he meets Miss India, Pooja Mallapa (Namrata Shirodkar). As they spend more time together, he begins to love her and she too begins to love him. In the mean time, Jai's parents are arranging his marriage to Anjali but when they find out about Jai's love for Pooja, they realise that they have to tell Anjali everything.