Pulau Hantu (Ghost Island)

Pulau Hantu*" (translation: Ghost Island) is a made-for-TV horror flick. It tells the tale of a group of ragtag soldiers who, whilst searching for an AWOL section, inadvertently disturb an unholy grave site. Day turns to night and the mildly forested area becomes a thick, dense jungle. Ill-equipped and without an inkling as to why these supernatural events have cursed them, they race against time within the cursed island in their fight for survival - uncovering past mysteries and hidden secrets - while being terrorized by the revenge-seeking spirits of a native woman and her child who were victimized and murdered by a witch doctor over a century ago. - Written by Esan Sivalingam