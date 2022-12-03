Puli Varudhu

Not Available

Ramesh (Githan ramesh) son of Manivannan and Saranya. Manivannan is the leading Ad-Film maker. Karupa (Karunaas) and other friends stay in Ramesh's house as paying guests. Ramesh's parents treat them as their own. Manivannan and Saranya desperately want their son to fall in love and get married. Ramesh prefers arranged marriage.A mutual friend of Ramesh and Karunaas is getting a fixed marriage. Along with Karunaas, Ramesh goes to their friend's village to attend the marriage. On the way there he dreams he meets a beautiful girl, but also that his friend would die in an accident....