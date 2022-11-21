Not Available

Pulipaarvai, also called Puli Paarvai, is a Tamil film about Balachandran Prabhakaran directed by Praveen Gandhi. It is based on the real life of the 12 year old youngest son of the LTTE leader ,Velupillai Prabhakaran who disappeared after the destruction of the LTTE and the death of his father during the end of the Ealam war is widely believed to be executed after he surrendered to the Sri Lankan Army. Praveen Gandhi was inspired make the movie after seeing documentaries about Balachandran Prabhakaran's execution in Channel 4 and BBC.