Tarantino XXX has written, produced, and directed "Pulp Fiction XXX.” This hilarious parody stars Shay Fox, Serena Ali, Tori Avano, Kenzie Karter, Sally Sparrow, Tina Davis, Chris Cock, Logan Pierce, and more! It pays tribute to classic Tarantino characters such as The Bride, Mrs. Wallace, Jackie Brown, Jules, Vincent, and others in a Pulp Fiction-esque plot with famous scenes and lines from other Tarantino films included with hardcore sex!