Pulp - Hits

Pulp is the vehicle of geeky English auteur Jarvis Cocker, who formed the band with Sheffield schoolmates in 1978 at the age of 15, but didn't achieve success until the 90s. Before then they tried many different styles, and many different band-members, but with frustratingly similar results - widespread apathy. One exception was Radio 1 DJ John Peel, who granted Pulp a number of live radio sessions - again though, very little caught the public imagination. Eventually signing to Island in the early 90s, it was their major-label debut His 'n' Hers in 1994 that finally saw Pulp breaking into public consciousness. In Cocker they had an enigmatic singer and a sharp, witty lyricist: and new wave pop singles like "Lipgloss" and "Do You Remember The First Time?" were anthemic enough to break the UK charts. At the height of the Britpop craze, Pulp were at the forefront along with Suede, Oasis and Blur. Their follow-up album, 1995's Different Class, was an even bigger...