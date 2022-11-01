Not Available

The dark story of three people who become playthings of the devil: a man, Shawshank, human enough but with a glee for spoiling people’s lives. There’s what looks at first like a normal sexual triangle: a girl, Pumpgirl, who works in the local garage and thinks she’s one of the lads; a freewheeling jack-the-lad, Hammy, who’s in love with no-one but himself; and a woman, Sinead, neglected, lonely, out looking for a joyride of her own. Three people, one night; a night of sex and violence, resulting in consequences - and not just for them alone.