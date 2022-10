Not Available

Ercan wants to proof it to himself. After a 10 year absence from competitive bodybuilding he reaches for the heavy weight title once again. The documentary PUMPING ERCAN accompanies the 40-year-old over the course of one year during his preparations and extends far beyond bodybuilding to tell a Turkish-German life's story. The portrait of this mellow giant is not only an enthralling comeback story but also turns out to be a love story at the end.