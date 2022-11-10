1977

Pumping Iron

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 17th, 1977

Studio

White Mountain Films

Pumping Iron is a 1977 documentary film about the run-up to the 1975 Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition. The film focuses on Arnold Schwarzenegger and his competitors, Lou Ferrigno and Franco Columbu. The documentary was co-directed by Robert Fiore and George Butler. It was based on the book of the same name by Charles Gaines and George Butler (Simon and Schuster, 1974).

Cast

Franco ColumbuHimself
Lou FerrignoHimself
Mike KatzHimself
Roger CallardHimself
Serge NubretHimself
Ed CorneyHimself

View Full Cast >

Images