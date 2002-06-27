2002

When perfect, perky Carolyn (Christina Ricci) and her Alpha Omega Pi sisters decide to coach mentally challenged athletes for the regional Challenged Games, Carolyn's assigned to coach Pumpkin (Hank Harris), a young disabled man who touches her heart. She's terrified at first, but to the horror of her friends -- and Pumpkin's overprotective mother (Brenda Blethyn) -- Carolyn starts to falls in love.