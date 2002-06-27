When perfect, perky Carolyn (Christina Ricci) and her Alpha Omega Pi sisters decide to coach mentally challenged athletes for the regional Challenged Games, Carolyn's assigned to coach Pumpkin (Hank Harris), a young disabled man who touches her heart. She's terrified at first, but to the horror of her friends -- and Pumpkin's overprotective mother (Brenda Blethyn) -- Carolyn starts to falls in love.
|Hank Harris
|Pumpkin Romanoff
|Brenda Blethyn
|Judy Romanoff
|Dominique Swain
|Jeanine Kryszinsky
|Marisa Coughlan
|Julie Thurber
|Harry Lennix
|Robert Meary (Poetry teacher)
|Nina Foch
|Betsy Collander
