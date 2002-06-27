2002

Pumpkin

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 2002

Studio

Not Available

When perfect, perky Carolyn (Christina Ricci) and her Alpha Omega Pi sisters decide to coach mentally challenged athletes for the regional Challenged Games, Carolyn's assigned to coach Pumpkin (Hank Harris), a young disabled man who touches her heart. She's terrified at first, but to the horror of her friends -- and Pumpkin's overprotective mother (Brenda Blethyn) -- Carolyn starts to falls in love.

Cast

Hank HarrisPumpkin Romanoff
Brenda BlethynJudy Romanoff
Dominique SwainJeanine Kryszinsky
Marisa CoughlanJulie Thurber
Harry LennixRobert Meary (Poetry teacher)
Nina FochBetsy Collander

