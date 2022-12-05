Pumpkin and Mayonnaise

Not Available

Tsuchida works at a host club in secret to support her live-in boyfriend Seiichi, in order to fulfill his dream of becoming a musician. Seiichi is unemployed and falls into a slump, unable to write any songs. However, when Seiichi learns that Tsuchida became a mistress of a customer at the host club and that it was how she is earning their living expenses, he changes his mind and decides to find a job. Meanwhile,Tsuchida had an accidental reunion with Hagio, an old lover who she has been unable to forget.