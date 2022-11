Not Available

The film paints an inspiring portrait of Tomaž Šalamun, an extraordinary poet who lived for his art and tirelessly sparked creativity in others. For more than 50 years, he remained fully committed to art, often paying a high price. His poetry, charisma and passionate support for fellow poets made him a globally revered persona, especially in the U.S., while his personal life was riddled with struggles and refusals to compromise.