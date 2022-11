Not Available

Competing bakery owners, Faye McKenzie and Lydia Harper have been feuding for years with the Lake Shore County Harvest Festival’s annual pumpkin pie bake-off at the center of it all. The winner not only gets bragging rights and a trophy, but a substantial boost to her business, as well. This year, however, the women are passing the torch to their respective children, Casey and Sam, and when romantic sparks fly between them, this bake-off promises to be one to remember.