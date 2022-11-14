Not Available

Pumpkins and Old Lace

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Département de la Charente

The perfect "Granny or Grandpa" poster face is what the photographer from Discra, an adult diaper company, hopes to find as he approaches a retirement home, camera in hand. A quick look at a couple of "nice old folks" and that should be it. But it's just the beginning of the story (or rather stories). While the folks he meets are a bit long in the tooth, they have a lot to say. With Pumpkins and Old Lace, Juliette Loubières joins the classic tradition of puppet animation films, creating a sincere, whimsical fairy tale with a moral that reminds us that old age is sometimes a mask guarding the treasures of our souls.

Cast

