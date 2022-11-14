Not Available

The perfect "Granny or Grandpa" poster face is what the photographer from Discra, an adult diaper company, hopes to find as he approaches a retirement home, camera in hand. A quick look at a couple of "nice old folks" and that should be it. But it's just the beginning of the story (or rather stories). While the folks he meets are a bit long in the tooth, they have a lot to say. With Pumpkins and Old Lace, Juliette Loubières joins the classic tradition of puppet animation films, creating a sincere, whimsical fairy tale with a moral that reminds us that old age is sometimes a mask guarding the treasures of our souls.