Bank (Preeti Barameeanant), a hot-blooded young guy, was grieving the loss of his recently drowned younger brother. Deciding to join a teenage group led by Num (Yuthapong Sangsuwan) for extreme sports, the games provide Bank with friends and distraction, but when proceedings spiral out of control into danger, Bank decided to quit. Though Bank's gone, the extreme games continue. Now, Bank must do everything within his power to save his friends from the madness.