Not Available

Punarjani movie is about a 11-year-old child Appu (Pranav Mohanlal) who has a feeling that his mother gives more love and attention to his younger brother (Unni). Though Appu argues with his mom to give his younger brother the same workload as he does, he is the one who goes to the temple early morning to sing the Sopanam after which he provides milk to a tea shop and then goes to school.His only friend is the Swamiji who sits next to the temple and tells him the stories of the famous