PungJeong.Gak (風精.刻) A Town with a Blue Hill

Not Available

Hongseok from Taejinsa textile factory and Youngsun from Sunhong supermarket spend their day roaming about in the neighborhood. From Taejinsa, past the barber shop and textile factory to the 600-year-old maidenhair tree, they hop over empty houses on the hill that have been inhabited at one point. All the places in this neighborhood are their playground and life's temporal-space at the same time, ranging from the corner from which trains can be seen, the intersection between the hanok area, Western-style house area, and the apartment complex, and the stairway where dead bodies were stacked during the Korean War to the clothes line on Youngsun's rooftop. In their journey on Cheongpa Hill, a neighborhood sentenced to death in the name of urban redevelopment, Youngsun, Hongseok, and traces of life glimmer. Drawing from poet Choi Seung-ja's Do You Remember Cheongpa-dong, Youngsun and Hongseok sing in bodily gestures to the city light down the hill.