Real estate tycoon Wong Ho-Chiu (Anthony Wong Chau-Sang) suffers great pain when his daughter Daisy (Janice Man) is kidnapped and killed. Wong Ho-Chiu turns to his trusted bodyguard Chor (Richie Ren) to seek out the perpetrators and exact revenge. Wong Ho-Chiu goes one step further and orders Chor to videotape each of their executions. Once Chor tracks down the final perpetrator Wong Ho-Chiu decides to kill that person himself. When Wong Ho-Chiu learns about the perpetrator’s past, he has second thoughts …