Punishment

Jonah Walton, a skilled hit man, is being pursued from a crime scene at high speed by police when he collides with a utility on a country road. The utility is being driven by Benjamin Rogen who has his young daughter Claire beside him. Jonah frees himself from his shattered car and a gun battle between Jonah and the police ensues. This results in the deaths of the two officers and the unintended deaths of Benjamin and Claire.Jonah, bloodied and injured, struggles from the scene and manages to call for help. Jonah finds his way to a road and attempts to commandeer the van of David Carpenter the local fencing contractor. But David manages to over-power the weakened Jonah and delivers him to the grieving wife and mother of Benjamin and Claire, Marie Rogen. Marie is swayed by David to imprison Jonah in her art workshop. Marie now has the power over Jonah to exact the ultimate revenge. She is a woman devastated by loss, ridden with her own guilt and barely hanging on to her own sanity.