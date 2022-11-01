1971

Punishment Park

  • Drama
  • Thriller

In this fictional documentary, U.S. prisons are at capacity, and President Nixon declares a state of emergency. All new prisoners, most of whom are connected to the antiwar movement, are now given the choice of jail time or spending three days in Punishment Park, where they will be hunted for sport by federal authorities. The prisoners invariably choose the latter option, but learn that, between the desert heat and the brutal police officers, their chances of survival are slim.

Cast

Carmen ArgenzianoJay Kaufman
Patrick BolandFirst Tribunal Defendant
Kent ForemanDefendant in the tribunal
Luke JohnsonDefendant in the tribunal
Katherine QuittnerNancy Smith
Stan ArmstedCharles Robbins

