Punjab Disappeared is a 70-minute documentary about enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and mass secret cremations in Punjab that took place during more than a decade of conflict. For years the voices of families of those disappeared in Punjab remained silenced, this documentary explores those determined voices sharing a common trauma of being genocide survivors. The film narrates stories of the disappeared, and their families’ subsequent struggle to find answers to the question ‘what happened to our loved ones?’
View Full Cast >