Not Available

Punjab Disappeared is a 70-minute documentary about enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and mass secret cremations in Punjab that took place during more than a decade of conflict. For years the voices of families of those disappeared in Punjab remained silenced, this documentary explores those determined voices sharing a common trauma of being genocide survivors. The film narrates stories of the disappeared, and their families’ subsequent struggle to find answers to the question ‘what happened to our loved ones?’