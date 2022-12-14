Punjabi House

Not Available

Unni (Dileep) has many debts and no way to repay them. He decides to commit suicide so that his parents can use the insurance money to repay the debts, but he is saved by a fisherman named Gangadharan (Cochin Haneefa) and his employee Ramanan (Harisree Ashokan). When they notice Unni drowning, Unni pretends to be deaf and mute so that they will not understand the truth. Gangadharan has a debt of his own, to a Punjabi family of money lenders who have settled in Kerala. He asks Unni and Ramanan to work at their home until he can repay it. There Unni meets a Punjabi girl named Pooja (Mohini), who is partially deaf and completely mute. They fall in love and decide to get married. Unni's family finds out that he is not dead and they come to see him with his old girlfriend Sujatha (Jomol), who allows Unni to marry Pooja.