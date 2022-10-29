Not Available

Punk

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An intense and solitary teenager, Paul finds himself caught up in a journey for freedom, full of violence, betrayal and hope. Abandoned by his father, torn between his mother, with whom he maintains a tender if tormented relationship, and his punk friends, with whom he hangs out at concerts, parties and street fights, he lives fully in the present. At a concert, Paul meets Louis and falls in love. But something is missing, and he continues searching for the father who never recognized him.

Cast

Paul BartelPaul
Béatrice DalleTeresa
Pierre BenoistUn flic

Images