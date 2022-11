Not Available

The iconic imagery of photographer Mick Rock -- an artist who built his reputation snapping shots of some of the most ostentatious musical celebrities of the 1970s -- takes center stage in this retrospective tribute. Famous faces include Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Alice Cooper, Freddie Mercury, Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, Ian Hunter, Andy Warhol, Syd Barrett, Marianne Faithfull, Brian Eno and Tim Curry.