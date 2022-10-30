Punk Molotov

Not Available

Documentary about the punk began in Rio de Janeiro, the first punk band: Coquetel Molotov. The band Coquetel Molotov came in 1981 in Rio de Janeiro, in the suburbs, in the neighborhood of Meier, most of the members were students and skaters the Campo Grande rink and Tatu and Lúcio Flávio as members, some time later, both conquer the national and international championships skate. Two other components were Cesar and Omar Nine. The Brazil was at that time a critical political situation and undefined, with many social changes; Punk came as a cry for freedom among young people with no future prospects, the periphery, the suburbs, the megalopolis, against a crushing system with huge social differences, the motto of the youth of that time was the "Do It Yourself".