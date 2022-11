Not Available

Featuring the likes of Blink-182, the Descendents, Poison the Well, Slick Shoes, the Pop Narcotic and Voodoo Glow Skulls this raucous video magazine boasts appearances by many of the hottest acts on the contemporary punk scene. Highlights include a behind-the-scenes look at Blink-182's infamous video "Josie," a live performance by the Descendents in the streets of New York and the premiere of Poison the Well's video "Botchla."