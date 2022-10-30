Punk Revolution NYC The Velvet Undeground, The New Yourk Dolls & The CBGBs Set

Not Available

This documentary film traces the entire history of New York's punk movement; the VU years, the Warhol influence, the Dolls reign, and the handover of power to the bands who shared the sensibilities and attitude introduced to the city by Warhol and the Velvets a decade before. With the aid of performance footage, rare archive, exclusive interviews and some of the most exciting music ever recorded, this programme offers an experience of these events second only to having lived through them. Features new interviews with Richard Hell, Suicide's Alan Vega, Blondie's Gary Valentine and many more.