2016

Punk's Dead: SLC Punk 2

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 2016

Studio

Not Available

Punk's Dead, the sequel to 1999 cult hit SLC Punk, is a punk romp through the Utah hinterlands. Ross, Penny and Crash, young outsiders from different tribes, embark on a road trip to a huge punk show. Ross, 19, is the love child of Trish and Heroin Bob, who died before Ross was born. During their odyssey, and with the help of a healthy dose of drugs, alcohol and punk music, Ross shreds his darkly Gothic outlook and embraces life. His mother Trish, who raised Ross alone in her steam punk shop, discovers that he is in a crisis. She recruits his 'uncles,' Bob's old SLC gang, to help find him. When all collide at the concert, they are forced to deal with their unresolved relationships with Bob.

Cast

Ben SchnetzerRoss
Devon SawaSean
James DuvalJohn The Mod
Sarah ClarkeTrish
Hannah MarksPenny
Machine Gun KellyCrash

