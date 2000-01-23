2000

Punks

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 23rd, 2000

Studio

Not Available

In his directorial debut, Patrik-Ian Polk chronicles the everyday dramas of four single, gay black men as they search for love — especially in the quartet’s favorite West Hollywood watering hole, Miss Smokies. The foursome includes successful shutterbug Marcus (Seth Gilliam), the recently scorned Hill (Dwight Ewell), self-destructive Dante (Renoly Santiago) and fabulous drag queen Chris (Jazzmun).

Cast

Seth GilliamMarcus
Dwight EwellHill
Rockmond DunbarDarby
JazzmunChris / Crystal
Renoly SantiagoDante

