In his directorial debut, Patrik-Ian Polk chronicles the everyday dramas of four single, gay black men as they search for love — especially in the quartet’s favorite West Hollywood watering hole, Miss Smokies. The foursome includes successful shutterbug Marcus (Seth Gilliam), the recently scorned Hill (Dwight Ewell), self-destructive Dante (Renoly Santiago) and fabulous drag queen Chris (Jazzmun).
|Seth Gilliam
|Marcus
|Dwight Ewell
|Hill
|Rockmond Dunbar
|Darby
|Jazzmun
|Chris / Crystal
|Renoly Santiago
|Dante
