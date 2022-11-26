Punto Ciego

Not Available

Ulises is a young and innovative documentary filmmaker who films from his window. Without a script, pure chance, any corner. He seeks total objectivity and little by little a series of small everyday stories begin to take shape. He is very sure of his idea, but at the same time very close to it. Thus, without knowing it, he is putting the camera where it should not. What if someone else was waiting for those images to put together "another movie" in which Ulysses ended up being responsible for a crime? A story of dense and dreamlike air, of suspense and seduction.