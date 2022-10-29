Not Available

Punyalan Agarbathis

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dreams N Beyond

Punyalan Agarbattis is the story of Joy Thakkolkaran, a young entrepreuner from Thrissur. His new business venture 'Punyalan Agarbattis' involves manufacturing agarbattis from elephant dung. Fragrance and quality of his incense sticks aside, its mosquito repellant capabilities too have pleased those who tried the samples. However, Joy suddenly has a new set of people and problems as 'Punyalan Agarbattis' comes to a halt.

Cast

JayasuryaJoy Thakkolkkaran
Aju VargheseGreenu
Rachana NarayanankuttyAdvocate Sai
Nyla UshaAnu
Sreejith RaviAbhayakumar
InnocentJohn Thakkolkkaran

Images