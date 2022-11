Not Available

Punyam Aham is set in a small village in northern Kerala. The protagonist is Narayan Unni (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a young man with a Brahmin father and low-caste mother, who separated, leaving the mother to raise him alone. The film tells the story of Unni leaving home and searching for his identity, and then repeating many of his father's mistakes in life. It is based on the story in traditional folklore about Naranath Bhranthan and his father Vararuchi.[1]