2013

Blackie, the black sheep, is obsessed with going to the moon. Kanuto, the sheepdog, is obsessed with Blackie, but he will not hear of rockets. However, undertaking the trip just dreamed Blackie. Along the way are cows that are opera singers, gallant wolves, spiders illegal immigrants and a strange little group of dogs that have a rocket ready to take off. But Pinky, a huge pink sheep devilish character, prevents it.