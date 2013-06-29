2013

Pup

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 29th, 2013

Studio

Art'Mell

Blackie, the black sheep, is obsessed with going to the moon. Kanuto, the sheepdog, is obsessed with Blackie, but he will not hear of rockets. However, undertaking the trip just dreamed Blackie. Along the way are cows that are opera singers, gallant wolves, spiders illegal immigrants and a strange little group of dogs that have a rocket ready to take off. But Pinky, a huge pink sheep devilish character, prevents it.

Cast

Wayne GraysonKanuto (Voice English)
H.D. QuinnKarl Wolf (Voice English)
Kristina HughesLaika (Voice English)
Peter HudsonMarvin (Voice English)

View Full Cast >

Images