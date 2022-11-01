Not Available

Pupendo

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Artist Bedřich Mára (Bolek Polivka) is unable to find much secure work due to his public antagonism toward the ruling Communist Party. He has a wife and two children. Life begins to change when art historian Alois Fábera (Jiři Pecha) begins working on a piece about Bedřich, leading to a job offer from a Party official. Things are looking up, until the wrong people hear portions of the historian's writing.

Cast

Eva HolubováAlena Márová
Jaroslav DušekMíla Břečka
Vilma CibulkováMagda Břečková
Jiří PechaAlois Fábera
Pavel LiškaVláďa Ptáčník
Nikola PeškováPavla Břečková

