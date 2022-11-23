Pupila de mujer, mirada de la tierra

Not Available

Moira Millán is a Mapuche woman who lives in Argentina and had to migrate from Patagonia to Buenos Aires with her daughters. After a while, she decides to return to the recovered Mapuche territory where the remains of her mother are buried, a land she knows she has to preserve, but her daughters don't want to live in the countryside. With questions about how to maintain the original identity in today's Argentina, Moira Millán embarks on a journey in which she visits women from other indigenous villages with whom she shares the way each one has to preserve ancestral culture through education, health, and music.