Puppet Master: Axis Termination

  • Fantasy
  • Horror

In PUPPET MASTER XI - AXIS TERMINATION, the final chapter of the AXIS Saga, we find our heroic band of lethal puppets-BLADE, PINHEAD, TUNNELER, JESTER, SIX SHOOTER, and LEECH WOMAN, joining forces with a secret team of Allied Operatives, all masters of psychic powers, as they face off together against a new bunch of evil Nazi adversaries and their collection of vicious Axis Puppets in a showdown that will decide the future of the free world.

Cast

George ApplebyDoctor Ivan Ivanov
Tonya KayDoktor Gerde Ernst
Paul LoganCaptain Brooks
Kevin Scott AllenSturmbahnfurher Steiner Krabke
Tania FoxElisa Ivanov
Alynxia AmericaGeorgina Vale

