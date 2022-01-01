1991

Puppet Master III: Toulon's Revenge

October 16th, 1991

Full Moon Entertainment

Set in Berlin during WWII, the Nazi regime is attempting to develop a drug that will animate the dead, in order to use in the war effort. Toulin arouses suspicion as a Nazi dissident, and his secret is discovered. During a Nazi raid on his home, Toulin's beautiful wife is murdered. Toulin vows revenge, with the help of his animated puppets.

Guy RolfeAndre Toulon
Richard LynchMajor Krauss
Ian AbercrombieDr. Hess
Kristopher LoganLt. Eric Stein
Aron EisenbergPeter Hertz
Walter GotellGeneral Mueller

