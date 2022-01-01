Puppet Master III: Toulon's Revenge

Set in Berlin during WWII, the Nazi regime is attempting to develop a drug that will animate the dead, in order to use in the war effort. Toulin arouses suspicion as a Nazi dissident, and his secret is discovered. During a Nazi raid on his home, Toulin's beautiful wife is murdered. Toulin vows revenge, with the help of his animated puppets.
|Guy Rolfe
|Andre Toulon
|Richard Lynch
|Major Krauss
|Ian Abercrombie
|Dr. Hess
|Kristopher Logan
|Lt. Eric Stein
|Aron Eisenberg
|Peter Hertz
|Walter Gotell
|General Mueller
View Full Cast >