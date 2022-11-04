Not Available

Set in 16th century Japan, a time of great civil upheaval and copious bloodshed by rival warlords, PUPPET PRINCESS follows Yasaburo, a wandering ninja who is the only survivor of his clan. He meets up with a strange princess named Rangiku, whose family was slaughtered by the brutal General Karimata, who possess the mysterious fighting puppets for which Karimata killed her family. Joining forces, Yasaburo and Rangiku use their collective skills to exact revenge on those responsible for the deaths of their families. AKA - Karakuri no Kimi , La Princesse Marionnettiste , The Clockwork Ones