It's an experienced Puppy Breeder that's able to get more than just your tail wagging. Once the cage is open and the training session commences, these K9 handlers will demand obedience from their playful puppies. Whether they are telling them to sit, lie or lick their balls and asses, these pups in heat do it all because there's always a delicious treat in store for them – usually a big bone for them to lick and play with before it gets buried up their tight doggy butts! With dog masks, harnesses and over two hours of big dogs in heat, you'll be panting for more canine classes!