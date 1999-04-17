1999

Pups

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 17th, 1999

Studio

Team Okuyama

When troubled teen boy Stevie (Cameron Van Hoy) and his girlfriend, Rocky (Mischa Barton), attempt to rob a bank without any forethought, the situation rapidly deteriorates. Soon the young couple is holding bank customers and employees hostage, while law enforcement gathers outside. Daniel Bender (Burt Reynolds), a veteran negotiator for the FBI, is charged with assessing the crime scene and ending the standoff as quickly as possible, but Stevie's short fuse considerably complicates matters.

Cast

Cameron Van HoyStevie
Burt ReynoldsDaniel Bender
David Alan GrafBank Manager
Kurt LoderKurt Loder
Ed MetzgerMr. Edwards
Jonathan CooganBank Security Guard

