When troubled teen boy Stevie (Cameron Van Hoy) and his girlfriend, Rocky (Mischa Barton), attempt to rob a bank without any forethought, the situation rapidly deteriorates. Soon the young couple is holding bank customers and employees hostage, while law enforcement gathers outside. Daniel Bender (Burt Reynolds), a veteran negotiator for the FBI, is charged with assessing the crime scene and ending the standoff as quickly as possible, but Stevie's short fuse considerably complicates matters.
|Cameron Van Hoy
|Stevie
|Burt Reynolds
|Daniel Bender
|David Alan Graf
|Bank Manager
|Kurt Loder
|Ed Metzger
|Mr. Edwards
|Jonathan Coogan
|Bank Security Guard
