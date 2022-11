Not Available

Are you ready for an adventure? Travel back to 1773 to witness the beginning of the Ameri-canine revolution! In Pups of Liberty: The Boston Tea-Bone Party, you'll see the real people of the American Revolution portrayed by cats and dogs. Watch as Spaniel Adams and Paul Ruffere help organize the Pups of Liberty to protest the new taxes imposed on them by the Royal Tomcat and insist on "No Laws Without Paws!"