Pupu No Monogatari

Fu and Suzu are two pretty anarchist girls who decide to take to the road. They set off on a journey to visit the tomb of a small pig by name Pupu. On the way, Suzu decides to drop in on a man with whom she had had an affair in the past. All would indicate she would like to blackmail him. Going their way, they meet a gay couple and a golf player in a blue convertible.Because of Suzu's unbalanced personality, they are always in trouble. Wherever they may be, however, the hero TrunkMan invariably appears in time to save them. Suzu eventually falls in love with the hero, all of which makes for a delicate situation as regards Fu who decides to leave her.