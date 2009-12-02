2009

Pure

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 2009

Studio

Film i Väst

Katarina is 20 years old. With a troubled past in a dreary suburb, her life seems to be already set in stone - until she discovers music. Everything changes when she hears a performance of Mozart’s Requiem at the Gothenburg Concert Hall that sends her reeling and opens up a beautiful new world. She feels that she has to change her life and get as far away from her ugly reality as possible. But the path she has to follow proves a treacherous one, filled with lies, betrayal and a dangerous liaison with the married conductor Adam. Yet Katarina is ready to do anything to gain her new identity.

Cast

Alicia VikanderKatarina
Samuel FrölerAdam
Josephine BauerBirgitta
Martin WallströmMattias
Isabella AlveborgNya receptionisten
Ylva GallonSjuksköterskan

