Tune your air guitar, whip out the hair spray, squeeze into those skin-tight leather pants and head back to the 1980s with this 15-video collection of heavy metal hits. Featuring big hair and liberally applied eyeliner, the compilation contains classics such as the Scorpions' "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and Cinderella's "Shake Me." Also included are Rainbow's "Street of Dreams" and Queensryche's "I Don't Believe in Love."