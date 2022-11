Not Available

Blondie blends new wave with hip-hop in "Rapture" and Devo whips it good in this 15-video collection of classic hits from the 1980s. Special effects and fashion rule in videos such as "Hungry Like the Wolf" and "Take on Me." Also included in the compilation are "Video Killed the Radio Star," "The Safety Dance," "A Million Miles Away," "One Thing Leads to Another," "In a Big Country" and "When Smokey Sings."